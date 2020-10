By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman, Muniammal, who was running a high fever and was unable to speak was rescued from under the Mint flyover, by Corporation officials on Thursday.

After being alerted by an Express photojournalist, the officials from the Corporation rushed to the spot and transported her to a hospital. The woman will be accommodated in a shelter for the homeless after she recovers, said the officials.