House guest robs gold, Rs 10 lakh, car

On Wednesday evening, Moideen came home in an auto with four others. They threatened the family at knifepoint and tied them up.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an alleged case of robbery, three members of a family were tied up and robbed by a relative, who escaped with around 250 sovereigns of gold, Rs 10 lakh cash, and a car on Wednesday. According to the police, Noorul Yakub of Saradambal Street in T Nagar, owns a leather business.   

“He lives with his wife, her nephew, and their house help. A relative, Moideen from Thoothukudi, has been staying with them for past two weeks,” said the police. On Wednesday evening, Moideen came home in an auto with four others. They threatened the family at knifepoint and tied them up.

The gang then stole the valuables and a few of them took the nephew, Yasar, as hostage and fled. “They dropped Yasar near Panagal Park. Meanwhile, rest of the gang members fled in Noorul Yakub’s car.” The family later lodged a complaint with the police.

“Moideen was staying in a lodge before he moved in with the family. The police are now searching in the city as well as Moideen’s native, Thoothukudi. There’s not enough clarity as the version of complaints given by the family members are different.”

