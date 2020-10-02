STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Regular visits by cops will make elderly feel safe’

Every police station has a responsibility to note places of stay of elderly people living alone in their jurisdictions and check about their well-being.

Personnel of Chennai city police visiting elderly people on the International Day of Older Persons

Personnel of Chennai city police visiting elderly people on the International Day of Older Persons. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police personnel visited elderly people staying alone and greeted them on the International Day of Older Persons. Some personnel provided provisions to Old Age Homes.

Every police station has a responsibility to note places of stay of elderly people living alone in their jurisdictions and check about their well-being.

“Since most of them live alone they are vulnerable to crimes and also during this pandemic most of them are even scared to come out of the house. Visiting elderly people is mandatory since it will make them feel there is someone to look after them,” said Deepa Sathyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ambattur).

Deepa along with other officers visited a home for Old Age people and Mentally Challenged and provided them provisions including vitamin tablets. The police personnel under Adyar police district also visited elderly people and gave them small presents.

