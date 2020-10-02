Wearing mask a must while venturing out: J Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wearing a mask is important, but equally important is wearing it right. “Public must wear the mask correctly and maintain a minimum of 2-metre distance from each other to prevent Covid,” said health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Thursday, while interacting with vendors at shopping complexes in Alandur.

“People must strictly follow these measures, especially when they go to crowded places,’’ said Radhakrishnan. He said that people must not touch their masks and must wash cloth masks after every use. He warned that people who do not wear masks while outside their homes would be fined Rs 200, while people who spit in public places and those who do not maintain social distancing will be fined Rs 500 respectively. The Health Secretary inspected many shopping complexes in the city on Thursday.