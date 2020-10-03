STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Daily COVID-19 tally rises in Chennai but percentage of active cases still almost the same

The number of active cases, as on Friday, was 11,615 out of the total tally of 1,68,689 COVID-19 cases recorded in the city so far. Of this, 60.53% were males and 39.47% were females.

Published: 03rd October 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai corporation collect SWAB samples from the migrant workers who are working at the construction site. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Chennai corporation collecting swabs from migrant workers at a construction site. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From registering just under 1000 new COVID-19 cases every day for a period of 22 days, new cases in Chennai have gradually risen since September 24, touching almost 1300 a day. However, the percentage of active cases in the city has remained almost the same.

The percentage of active cases in a day -- referring to the number of people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on a given day -- is now at 7%, only slightly higher.

From September 3 to 5, the city had 9% active cases overall, gradually decreasing to 8% between September 6 to 10 and then 7% between September 11 and 16. It then further decreased to 6% from September 17 to 27 before going back up to 7%, which has been maintained until Friday.

All zones are presently containing active cases in a day to below 10% while Alandur has 10% active cases. Madhavaram had the next highest of 9%. The lowest percentage of active cases was at Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Anna Nagar, each recording 6%.

The number of active cases, as on Friday, was 11,615 out of the total tally of 1,68,689 COVID-19 cases recorded in the city so far. Of this, 60.53% were males and 39.47% were females.

After a short spell where the city had no streets as containment zones, meaning no three index cases were registered in the same street or more than three families tested positive in the same street, the city had 10 streets under containment since Friday.

These include three streets in Kodambakkam, one in Nolambur in Valasaravakkam zone, four in Alandur zone (one each in Mugalivakkam, Adambakkam and two in Nanganallur) and two in Sholinganallur zone.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp