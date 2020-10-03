Daily COVID-19 tally rises in Chennai but percentage of active cases still almost the same

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From registering just under 1000 new COVID-19 cases every day for a period of 22 days, new cases in Chennai have gradually risen since September 24, touching almost 1300 a day. However, the percentage of active cases in the city has remained almost the same.

The percentage of active cases in a day -- referring to the number of people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on a given day -- is now at 7%, only slightly higher.

From September 3 to 5, the city had 9% active cases overall, gradually decreasing to 8% between September 6 to 10 and then 7% between September 11 and 16. It then further decreased to 6% from September 17 to 27 before going back up to 7%, which has been maintained until Friday.

All zones are presently containing active cases in a day to below 10% while Alandur has 10% active cases. Madhavaram had the next highest of 9%. The lowest percentage of active cases was at Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Anna Nagar, each recording 6%.

The number of active cases, as on Friday, was 11,615 out of the total tally of 1,68,689 COVID-19 cases recorded in the city so far. Of this, 60.53% were males and 39.47% were females.

After a short spell where the city had no streets as containment zones, meaning no three index cases were registered in the same street or more than three families tested positive in the same street, the city had 10 streets under containment since Friday.

These include three streets in Kodambakkam, one in Nolambur in Valasaravakkam zone, four in Alandur zone (one each in Mugalivakkam, Adambakkam and two in Nanganallur) and two in Sholinganallur zone.