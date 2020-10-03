Gandhi mural unveiled at suburban station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In observance of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary and to mark the valedictory celebrations of the Swachh Bharat Mission Campaign, the Southern Railway’s Chennai Division on Friday unveiled a 80- feet mural of Mahatma Gandhi on Moore Market Complex (MMC) building, which serves as a suburban train terminal.

The art work was conceived as part of the beautification of Chennai Central Railway Station Complex. The mural that depicts one of Gandhi’s train journeys was completed in just eight days with the support of Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre, a statement said.

This sketch of Gandhi alighting from a train and being received by other leaders, was originally drawn by artist M A Sankaralingam, a retired employee of Southern Railway.

Guv grants Rs 51 lakh to Harijan Sevak Sangh

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday granted Rs 51 lakh to Harijan Sevak Sangh to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. P Maruthi, state president of the Sangh, T Nagar, Chennai, received a cheque for this amount from the Governor, who is also the chief patron of this Sangh. Harijan Sevak Sangh is constructing a new women’s hostel with all facilities to accommodate 220 students.