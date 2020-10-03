Prince of Arcot recalls Gandhian thoughts and philosophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, recalled ‘Gandhian thoughts and Philosophy’.

The Prince said Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was an activist and a great leader of the Independence Movement.

“Indians widely describe Gandhi as the Father of the Nation. Origin of this title is traced back to a radio address, a Singapore radio, on July 6,1944 by Subhash Chandra Bose, where Bose addresses Gandhi as ‘The Father of the Nation’, on April 28, 1947,” the Prince said.

He said today’s generation are not aware of Gandhian thoughts and philosophy as well as Mahatma Gandhi’s great freedom struggle. “Today, the forces of pseudo-nationalism, parading themselves as patriots, are mobilising to destroy secularism, communal harmony and national unity.

They openly repudiate our Constitution, the rule of law and the goal of modern civilised nationhood which inspired our glorious freedom struggle. This is against the Gandhian thoughts and philosophy,” the Prince added. “Let the nation not forget the supreme sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi, who laid down his life in the cause of Hindu-Muslim unity and communal harmony,” the Prince added.