Dr KV Thiruvengadam, noted physician, dies at 94 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eminent physician, doctor Padma Shri KV Thiruvengadam, passed away in Chennai on Saturday due to health issues. He was 94. Fondly known as the ‘walking encyclopedia of medicine’ and the ‘perfect gentleman’ among his students and colleagues, Thiruvengadam has served as the Director of Medicine at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai.

“He was a great professor and academician,” said doctor Therani Rajan, the current dean of RGGGH speaking to Express. “He was one of those doctors who would make grand rounds in the hospital, checking each and every ward.”

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE:

LAURELS FOLLOWED HIM EVERYWHERE

A graduate of Stanley Medical College, Thiruvengadam was the best outgoing student of the 1950 batch. He has won several medals and awards as a student, including the Government Gold Medal and Raja of Panagal Medal among others. He underwent training in treating chest diseases in London and Cardiff, and was a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

He worked with the Madras Medical Service as a teacher for 31 years. He received the BC Roy Award from the Medical Council of India for his service as a teacher. He won the ‘Distinguished Chest Physician’ award from the Indian Chest Society.

He was a part of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and in the Board of Studies for Dr MGR Medical University. Condolences poured in after the news of his demise broke. Express caught up with a few renowned physicians who were taught by Thiruvengadam. This is what they had to say:

‘THE WALKING ENCYCLOPEDIA’

When he was my teacher at Stanley Medical College, students would flock around him all the time. Even students from other colleges used to come and see him on Fridays when he discussed the most critical cases, in his general clinics class. This trend however, did not stop there. Post his retirement, he was also a consultant at the Railway Hospital in Perambur. PG students would gather around to learn from him. Even if one of us – his juniors – made an error in diagnosis, he would take up the complete responsibility. Every meeting with him was a learning experience as he would always discuss his recent learnings from medical journals. Everybody respected him like he was a walking encyclopedia of medicine. Every time he referred a case, he would send a detailed referral. I used his referral letters as examples of study with my students and colleagues. It is a sample on how a doctor should refer patients. He would write all his findings, including the problem, the probe and the result.

— Dr. J S N Murthy, Senior Cardiologist

‘LEARNING MEDICAL ETHICS’

I was his student in 1973. He is a mentor for thousands of doctors in the city and I am fortunate to be one of them. He knew as much cardiology as a cardiologist did, and knew as much about the lungs as a pulmonologist did. However, his exceptional knowledge was not the only thing that set him apart. I do not see him as just a doctor, I see him as a father figure, as the Bhishma (from Mahabharata) in my life. I learnt medical ethics from him, and strive to impart at least 10 per cent of it to my students. He was equally kind to the poorest of the poor and the mega rich. He even paid out of his pocket for needy patients. He used to even plan and worry about his patients receiving sufficient nutrition at home. He also diagnosed patients intuitively even under bizarre conditions, and did not rely on investigation but using clinical equipment to observe a patient, from head to toe. He came from the ‘before-fancy-investigations’ era. His diagnosis of a patient came from his sixth sense; modern technology merely corroborated his findings. We will never forget him in our lifetime.

– Dr Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director and Senior Consultant at Madras ENT Research Foundation

‘THE MOST HUMBLE’

HE was a perfect gentleman and a noble person. He was the manifestation of humility. Great men, when they are humble, become even greater. He was an unblemished and a soft-spoken person. We had to go closer to hear him speak. If he diagnoses a patient, a second opinion is never needed. At a later stage in life, he came to me to learn self-hypnosis. I am honoured that he saw me as a good psychiatrist. I can continue to decorate him. He always saw patients as humans and most of them felt half-healed simply by paying a visit to him. I never charge the poor, in a mere attempt to imitate his ethics in my practice.

– Dr. Peter Fernandez M, Psychiatrist, Director at Psycholab