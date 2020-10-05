STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acceding to a sage’s request

One of the most famous Vishnu temples in Tamil Nadu is situated in Oppilappan Kovil near Kumbakonam.

CHENNAI: One of the most famous Vishnu temples in Tamil Nadu is situated in Oppilappan Kovil near Kumbakonam. It is one among the one hundred and eight Divya Desams or sacred places praised in the Tamil verses of the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu). Among the total number of twelve Azhvars, three have composed stanzas about this deity.

They are Pey Azhvar, Nammazhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar. The main image, worshipped as Oppiliappan (Uppiliappan), Srinivasan, Thiruvinnagar Appan and Venkatachalpathy, is in a standing posture holding the sankha and chakra in the upper hands.

The deity’s lower right hand is in varda hasta (boon-conferring pose) and lower left hand rests on the thigh (uru hasta). Goddess Bhoomi Devi and Markandeya Rishi are seen kneeling in front of the God.

This deity is said to be the elder brother of Venkatachalapathi of Thi rumal a (Thirupati) and therefore this place is known as Then (south) Thirupati. The vimanam (sanctum sanctorum) in which the deity is enshrined is known as Suddhasattva Vimanam. According to the tradition of this temple (Sthala Puranam), Goddess Lakshmi, called Bhoomi Devi, appeared as a child in a thicket of Tulasi plants and was brought up by Rishi Markandeya.

When Perumal (Vishnu) asked to marry her, the Sage said that she was too young and could not even cook properly. Vishnu told the Rishi that He would even eat food cooked by her without salt (uppu is salt in Tamil). Hence the name Uppiliappan (Oppilliappan). There is no separate sanctum for Bhoomi Devi in this temple as she is seen with the main image in the central sanctum.

Interestingly, the processional image (utsavamurti) of Uppiliappan is not taken out alone, but always with the Goddess. An inscription in this temple records a donation of land to the Srivaishnavas of Thiruvinnagar Appan temple for meeting the expenses of offerings and celebrating festivals for this deity. This temple has a tall gopuram on the east.

Goddess Lakshmi
The deity is worshipped as Bhoomi Nachiyar

Name of vimanam
The name of the vimanam is Sudhasatt va Vimanam

Ancient name
This place was once known as Thiru Vinnagar

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

