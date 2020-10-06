A local ‘typervention’

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Funky typefaces arranged uniquely within the bounds of what seemingly looks like the map of Tamil Nadu; paints in bright blues, greens, neon pinks, yellows and oranges, highlighting the letters on a washed-out wall on the road. If one looks at it from afar, the word Vanakkam lettered in the Tamil script, within the map, can be seen hidden in plain sight, encapsulating the nature of typography — a visual art form which is ubiquitously around us and yet to the untrained eye, is invisible.

While older designs have over the years found their place amid the ‘notice ottadheer’ signs on the walls dotting public spaces; tea and coffee stall name boards and perhaps even the worn-out signages in front of decades-old small-time shops, more contemporary designs in the local language, have had a hard time cutting through the existing noise. But slowly yet steadily, over the last three years, the unique Tamil typography designs by Kombai Arun, a city-based graphic designer, have been making its way up the ladder, moving into the public gaze.

Interspersed with words, ideas, phrases and verses, the digital calligrapher’s myriad designs — modern and minimalistic — capture the essence of the linguistic spirit and adeptly marries it with technology, connecting the Tamil-speaking millennials and Gen Z to their roots. “I have been in the graphic designing industry for more than 15 years. Though it started as a way of sustenance, after a few years, I realised the scope in the field and explored different avenues and started enjoying designing and grew fond of typography. A few years ago, I was eager to know what the Tamil equivalent of ‘Typography’ is and I stumbled upon the term vari vadivam.

In an attempt to create awareness about the rich language, its heritage and history through letters and allegories, I decided to create typography designs for the digital age,” shares Arun, whose Instagram page, Thamizh.Aru, is filled with arresting type designs. Adding local flavours and a colour palette that swings between rustic and vibrant, the page has so far garnered 2,670 followers.

“With the usage of the language and its understanding witnessing a slow decline, I wanted to decelerate the process and reverse it. The idea was to cut the sense of alienation a lot of people find around the language. With relatable designs, people can take up ownership of the language too. This, in turn, will provide opportunities to people; there could be a possible boom in the local invitation, logo and business-card printing industry if more people welcome Tamil types. Currently, printing anything in Tamil is considered expensive so people often opt for English. With more awareness and demand, it can be made affordable,” shares Arun, who besides spending time on pencilling the design for a word also allocates time to research about its roots, usage and nuances.

With words from the Kongu dialect including Odukka (together), Salla (nuisance) and Vattal (plate) and their analogous designs sparking a certain sense of curiosity to learn more, the artist says, “That is the idea! I also have plans to print the designs in utilitarian products and memorabilia. I am also hoping to create and build fonts in the coming months,” he adds.The subtleties of Arun’s typography designs breathe new life into the language and reaffirms that design is in the details.

Since January, the graphic designer, photography enthusiast-cum-architecture lover has also been documenting architectural elements, nature and other abstract patterns through his photo series #Teaseries, where the tea glass turns the teller of tales. Arun’s frames compose the lone tea glass with mesmeric landscapes, sublime skyscapes, moments and moods. “I regularly enjoy drinking tea from the local tea stalls, which are enmeshed in our cultural fabric because of which my friends call me ‘tea boy’. One fine day, I decided to capture the different views of life and the structures around it with the glass in the lead. Through this attempt, I have also been trying to bring people’s attention to old-buildings and their charming yet fast-vanishing features,” he says.

For details, visit Instagram page @Thamizh.aru