Fisherman hacked to death in Chennai, cops suspect business rivalry

Published: 06th October 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old fisherman was allegedly hacked to death by an unidentified gang near the fishing harbour in Kasimedu on Monday night. This was the third such murder in a public place in the city since Sunday night.

The cops were informed that a man was lying in a pool of blood near the harbour. They rushed to the spot and retrieved his body with stab marks all over.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Sudarmani of Thangal in Tiruvottiyur.

Since Sudarmani does not have any cases pending against him, police suspect that he could have been murdered over business rivalry.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. 

Meanwhile, eight men have surrendered before the Vaniyambadi magistrate in connection with the murder of advocate Rajesh in Villivakkam on Sunday night.

The accused were identified as V Murugesan (30) and M Ramesh (22) of Kumbakonam, A Arun (22) of Vyasarpadi, R Srinath (21) of Kumbakonam, M Vairamani (20), R Rukeshwaran (19), G Sanjay (21) and R Kishorekumar (26). They were remanded in judicial custody.

Rajesh was brutally murdered near his house on Sunday night after he returned from Vyasarpadi from a football tournament inauguration. On Sunday night, a realtor was also murdered by a gang that intercepted his car near Padappai.

