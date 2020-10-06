STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for cheating businesswoman of Rs 40L

CHENNAI: A man who cheated a caterer to the tune of Rs 40 lakh has been arrested.The accused P Ravikumar (51) alias Nizamuddin of Villupuram got introduced to Shanaz Begum (50) of Palavakkam, who is into catering business, in 2015. 

“Claiming that he is producing a film under his banner called Mother GreenLand Movie Makers, Ravikumar persuaded Shanaz Begum to invest in his venture, promising to double her income soon. Believing him, Shanaz allegedly gave him Rs 7 lakh in cash and handed over 29 sovereigns of jewellery,” said a police officer.

However, since he did not make any movie and delayed returning the cash, she lodged a complaint with Neelankarai police. After investigation, police arrested Ravikumar when he came to Triplicane from Bengaluru. He was later remanded.

In another incident, Chetpet police booked an accountant of a private travel firm for an alleged misappropriation to the tune of Rs 45 lakh.

Based on the complaint of owner of a private travels agency, a woman accountant has been booked under six sections of IPC. The suspect was handling the personal and official accounts of the companies’ owner and had allegedly threatened the manager of the company not to inform the owner.

