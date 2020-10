Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 8, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on October 8 (Thursday). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

Here's the full list of areas:

Kundrathur: Madha college (Kovoor), Melma Nagar, Budhavedu, Ragavendra Nagar Reddy Street, Samayapuram, Sadanandapuram, Manikandan Nagar (Metro Star City), Karaima Nagar, Metro Hitech City, Andan Kuppam, Metha Nagar.

Royapuram: MC Road, MS Koil Street, Raman Street, Thoppai Street, Venkatachalam Street, Mosque Street, East, West, North and South Madha Church Street, part of East and West Kalmandapam Road, NRT Salai, Venkatesan 1 to 4 Street, Amman Koil 1 to 8 Street, BC Press Road and surrounding areas.

Tambaram Radha Nagar Area: Radha Nagar Main Road, Shanthi Nagar, Station Road, Kattabomman Street, Bharathi Street, Kalaimangal Street, South Street, Hanumar Koil, Velayutham Street, Elumalai Street, Ramasamy Iyer Street, Naidu Shop Road.

Puzhal Area: Entire Puzhal area, Central Prison, Balaji Nagar, Sakthivel Nagar, GNT Road, Nagappa Estate, Entire Kathirvedu area, JP Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Surapet, Velammal Nagar, Part of Ambattur Road, Shanmugapuram, Sivaprasakam Nagar, Kavangarai and surrounding areas, Redhills part of GNT Road, Vandimed, Market Anna Street, Kamaraj Nagar and surrounding areas.