STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Raw material shortage hits vehicle spare parts manufacturers

Industrialists are positive that those coming from nearby places like Thiruthani, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam will rejoin soon as special train services are set to begin.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Automobile spare parts manufacturing

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industrial units in the city manufacturing spare parts of two-wheelers say that they are struggling to get a steady supply of raw materials even as the vehicle sales have shot up following the lockdown relaxations. 

“The prices of raw materials have skyrocketed in the past two months. The main reason for this is the increase in exports. Indian companies are getting good business abroad and hence, they are exporting materials to foreign customers instead of Indian companies,” says M Balachandran, president of Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA).

He says that the demand for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers has gone up since more people are shunning public transport due to Covid scare. Taking this as an opportunity, both vehicle manufactures and dealers have hiked the prices. “The price of steel material has increased by least 10 to 15 per cent. Since the industries were closed for a long period, a lot of export orders were pending. So now, they are selling more now,” he adds.Industrialists say another major issue they face is the closure of godowns. 

“Most raw materials for manufacturing two-wheelers are procured from Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and to some extent Hyderabad. Crippled due to cash shortage, many companies have not even begun functioning. So, they are not sending raw material here,” says KV Kanakambaram, president of Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association, Guindy. 

He further said when there is not enough raw material, the godowns remain closed. Also, India was exporting cheap raw material from China, but post-Covid, that too has been stopped.Also, shortage of manpower remains a major issue. Most of the migrant workers who went to North India have not returned. 

Industrialists are positive that those coming from nearby places like Thiruthani, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam will rejoin soon as special train services are set to begin.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp