Weaving a profitable future

Featuring over 200 varieties of silk saris, the website offers a collection handpicked by the duo from weavers.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Exquisite craftsmanship, ornate gold zari border, vibrant colour palette, intricate design motifs, timeless legacy...there are plenty of reasons that Kanjivaram saris are called the ‘Queen of Saris’. Ask friends-cum-entrepreneurs Archana Abhishek and Lavanya Sekar, who have always been fond of this versatile garment. Bringing their love for Kanjivaram saris to the city, the duo took the digital route to spread some joy. Their entrepreneurial venture — Kanakadhara — was recently launched online by Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Ragunathan at Varnamala Wedding Experience Centre in T Nagar.

Lavanya Sekar and Archana Abhishek

Friends for more than a decade, the duo quit their 9-5 jobs to pursue their passion as serious business. “The motivation to start the business was simple — we love carrying ourselves in saris. Online platforms have become a flourishing business. The diversity of weaves available in the market is overwhelming and astounding. However, Kanjivaram has always been an epitome of grace. That gave us the confidence to explore,” shares Archana.

Featuring over 200 varieties of silk saris, the website offers a collection handpicked by the duo from weavers. To keep the saris affordable and the business profitable to weavers, the duo purchases the saris directly from the weavers and sells it to customers. They aim to acknowledge and empower the weaver community. “I was retailing saris on a small-scale to a few friends, so I have some idea about what’s in trend and the business dynamics. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the handloom sector, leaving many jobless. We used the lockdown to do some groundwork on the weaving clusters in the Tamil Nadu belt and shortlisted a few.

Once the relaxations were announced, we made an appointment with the weavers, travelled and met 15-20 weavers from Coimbatore, Arani and Kancheepuram after obtaining permission from the authorities,” elaborates Archana. The business partners stayed with the weavers in their homes to understand their nature of work and area of specialisation. In two months, they had enough to start their website. “We gave them the designs and they took it forward. We did not interfere, and the result is saris with distinct patterns. We were particular about offering designs that aren’t repetitive. This, we feel, sets us apart from well-known brands in the market,” asserts Lavanya.

They operate out of their office at Varnamala Wedding Experience Centre, and plans are afloat to set up their physical store here. Personalised consultation to clients on an appointment basis are available. Keeping in mind the changing trends, they intend to bring in a new collection on their website every week. “We have only a handful of bridal saris that is readily available. We want people to have the option to customise the designs to their taste and expectations. We observed that women prefer light-weight saris for their big days. Otherwise, traditional colours and motifs such as elephant, mango and peacock remain a favourite. Silver zari also seems to be in demand,” shares Archana, adding that apart from saris, daily wear and party wear are also available for sale. 

Understanding the dire circumstances of the weaving community, especially in this pandemic, they set up Kanakadhara Konnect, a movement to give back. “A part of our profit will be used for the education of the children of weavers. We believe this would not only empower the entire family but will ensure a better future,” says Lavanya. Kanakadhara ships across India. 

Prices start from Rs 8,000

kanakadharasilks.com

Instagram page: Kanakadhara

