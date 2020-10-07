STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man nabbed in 2-year-old’s murder case

A two-year-old boy, who was believed to have sustained injuries after falling from a staircase, died at a hospital on Monday.

Published: 07th October 2020

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy, who was believed to have sustained injuries after falling from a staircase, died at a hospital on Monday. Meanwhile, the police have arrested a man for allegedly injuring the boy with a spatula and making up the ‘staircase fall’ story.

The deceased, Gokul Raj, lived with his mother Bakyalakshmi and brother Prakash Raj (5) at Sashtri Nagar in Avadi. His father is employed in Salem. Recently, Bakyalakshmi’s younger sister Bavani (21) married Arun Kumar (23) against the family’s wishes. 

“In September, Bavani and Arun Kumar to Avadi. Bakyalakshmi used to sell fish for a living and began to leave her children at Bavani’s house when she went for work. On September 5, Bavani phoned Bakyalakshmi and told her that Gokul had slipped from the staircase and sustained head injury,” a police officer said.

Gokul was admitted to Egmore Government Hospital for Women and Children. Last week, Bakyalakshmi lodged a complaint with Avadi police stating that the boy’s medical report had raised suspicions over injuries. Initial probe revealed that Arun had returned in an inebriated state that night and picked up a fight with Bavani for babysitting her sister’s children since Bakyalakshmi had opposed their marriage.

“Gokul was playing with Arun and the latter got irritated after a while. He allegedly hit the kid on the head with a spatula several times until blood oozed out,” the police added. Bavani was not at home when the incident happened. Arun rolled Gokul down the stairs and lied to Bavani about the injury. After the child succumbed to injuries on Monday, police arrested Arun on charges of murder on Monday and remanded him in judicial custody.

