Not the time to reopen schools: Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students’ lives are more important than reopening of schools, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday. He addressed the media at the sidelines of a meeting with all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in Chennai.

He had recently met the Chief Minister to discuss about reopening of schools in the State, which have been shut since March due to the pandemic and lockdown. “This is not the time to reopen schools. Students’ lives are more important,” he said.

He added that the decision on date of reopening will be made shortly. He asked the CEOs to instruct schools to regularly check students’ eyesight due to increased exposure to electronic gadgets, and added that TN will continue to oppose the three-language formula.