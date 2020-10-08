STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A pictorial tribute to the Arab world

Skyscrapers in varying heights stand elevated against the backdrop of a clear-cut skyline on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Published: 08th October 2020

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skyscrapers in varying heights stand elevated against the backdrop of a clear-cut skyline on Sheikh Zayed Road. An Abra local boat, made of wood, ferries people across the Dubai Creek. The Dubai Festival City Mall by the creek comes alive with vivacious colours after sunset. These stories of art, culture, heritage and people of the United Arab Emirates, mainly Dubai, is narrated through photographer Hasnain Ahmed’s pictures.

The owner of Hasnain Ahmed Productions on Greams Road, he is also a member of CAMPIXChad Alan Madson Photography and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA ), founded by the Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE. Ahead of his debut photography exhibition, Colours of Arabia, Hasnain talks about finding inspiration behind the lens, admiration for the Arab world, and projects in the pipeline. Excerpts follow.

Hasnain Ahmed

How did you begin your photography journey?
My father gifted me a Panasonic LUMIX digital camera when I was in class 10. Using that, I clicked my first picture — a desert rose. My father also used to click portfolio shots of our family. He believed that I had an eye for detail and so, let me pursue it as a career.

What prompted you to choose the Arab world as the theme?
I belong to the royal family of the Prince of Arcot. Our lineage traces back to the Arab world. My grandmother, a doctor, lived in Saudi Arabia for 30 years. We used to go there for vacations, and continue to do so for business. My cousins live in Dubai and they helped finish the photography projects within two weeks in February 2020. My cousin, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, has been a great support. Dubai is my second home. I want to go there again and capture the lesserexplored areas.

What’s the underlying message of Colours of Arabia?
I want to bring people around the globe together by way of cultural acceptance. What better way to understand and capture the various cultures than travel and photography? By capturing beautiful moments from one place, I bring them to another land, where people can experience and understand its beauty. In this exhibition, I want to take the desert culture to various parts of the globe, starting with India, because I feel there are many similarities between Indian and Arab traditions, right from family values to food and hospitality. Similarly, I am in the process of doing the Colours of India exhibition to take Indian culture to other nations. I plan to visit Africa for my next project.

What can one find at the exhibition?
I visit Dubai for my business trips. But, this time, I got to learn more about its history and landmarks. You will find images of The Dubai Heritage Village that has the houses of rulers of Dubai, Al Jahili Fort,
Burj Khalifa, a 60-year-old souk or Arab market, traditional delicacies and more. I had to filter 15-16 photos from 4,000.

What kind of photography interests you?
I enjoy travel photography. I’m also interested in corporate photography, documentary film-making, and aerial photography. I will be launching a musical video that was shot in Dubai, at the upcoming exhibition. I want to collaborate with tourism departments of various nations, starting with India.

What projects do you have in the offing?
I will be setting up a foundation for aspiring film-makers and photographers. A part of the money raised from the exhibition will go towards that. I will also be pursuing a film editing course from the London School of Arts.

The exhibition will be held on October 9 at 5 pm in Hotel GRT, T Nagar.

