STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Counselling for engg admissions begins on Thursday

The provisional allotment for each round will be published on the following day. Each round will happen for a total of nine days. 

Published: 08th October 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 committee has announced that the general counselling will start online on Thursday. The process is expected to go on till October 28. While the counselling for the special reservation category is over, the process has been split into four rounds based on applicants’ ranks. The cut-off for the first round is 175, which is three marks lesser than last year and 13 from the year before. 

A total of 12,263 students are expected to participate in this round. Each student will have to follow three steps as part of the counselling process. The applicants will have to make an initial payment in the first four days of each round, following which they can fill in their list of choices in the following days and finally confirm the tentative allotment issued by TNEA in the next two days. 

The provisional allotment for each round will be published on the following day. Each round will happen for a total of nine days. The portal for making the initial payment will be opened on October 12 for the second round, October 16 for the third round and October 20 for the final round. Speaking to Express, a senior member from the committee said students should fill in as many choices as they want, to ensure that they get a seat of their preference.

He added that applicants who are allotted their first choice can either accept it or turn it down or choose to participate in the next round or withdraw from counselling. Applicants who have been allotted their subsequent choice of seats will have five options. They can accept a seat or accept the seat and opt for upward mobility in case a higher preferred choice is available. 

The third option would be to deny the seat and opt only if upward mobility through preference is available. The applicant can further turn down the seat or participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling (if any). If a student is allotted no seat of their preference, they can opt for upward mobility or choose to participate in the subsequent round or withdraw from counselling. The cut-off marks for previous years can be found on https://cutoff.tneaonline.org/.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp