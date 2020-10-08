Kickstarting new experiences

Arjun Sukumaran By

CHENNAI: For some reason, Kickstarter is absolutely bursting at the seams right now with a whole horde of exciting new releases. That’s why we’re switching things up a little — instead of talking about one game, we’re taking a look at every Kickstarter currently running that’s worth a look. Be advised, many of these campaigns will end shortly so, if you see something that interests you, you’d better check it out quick!

Return to Planet Apocalypse

Sandy Petersen designed the Call of Cthulhu RPG system, worked on videogames such as Doom, Doom 2 and Quake, and has also published the boardgame cult hit, Cthulhu Wars. You could accuse the man of overachieving but certainly not of resting on his laurels, because he’s back with more content for his other boardgame success, Planet Apocalypse, which is a post-apocalyptic struggle for the fate of the world against demonic hordes, so pretty much what it sounds like.

Dinosaur World and Dinosaur Island: Rawr ‘n Write

Pandasaurus Games is back on Kickstarter with both a roll-andwrite spinoff to Dinosaur Island as well as a sequel of sorts. The former looks fine, but greater attention is being paid to Dinosaur World that looks like it’s trying to address some of the drawbacks in Dinosaur Island, with more importance being placed on how you build your park and manage its challenges.

Streets

Next up, we have a major tonal shift with Streets — even a glimpse of Haakon Hoel Gaarder’s simple yet beautiful art style is enough to tell you that this game is going to be charming and extremely pleasant. Happily, it also looks like a very clever tile-laying game, with much more depth than is initially apparent.

Lord of the Chords: Bach for an Encore!

Honestly, that title tells you most of what you need to know about this campaign — it’s a game about music, this is a reprint for a new edition and it doesn’t take itself too seriously at all. There are puns stuffed into every nook and cranny of this game, but don’t let that fool you — there’s some solid music theory foundations to how this game works, and people who know a little music theory will get a lot more out of this one.

The Reckoners: Steelslayer

The Reckoners originally did very well on Kickstarter, partially because it had spectacular component quality and because it was based on a popular book series by Brandon Sanderson. The game itself was a fun, cooperative dice-based adventure, and now it has its first expansion in Steelslayer, which adds four new modules that can be used in any combination you like.

The Thing: The Board Game

Despite that awkward title, fans of John Carpenter’s 1982 cult classic The Thing just sat up and took notice. Many games before have attempted to bring this theme to life, whether officially or not, but this one has has the licence and is really leaning on it; with many mechanisms lifted straight from the movie.

Flourish

James and Clarissa Wilson are the people behind Everdell; a wonderful game I’ve written about before. They’re back on Kickstarter with Flourish, another beautiful game about drafting cards to create a lovely garden. If you’re looking for a good-looking game that’s accessible to a wide range of potential gaming partners, this might be for you.

Monsters on Board

This game looks like it could’ve been lifted straight out of Tim Burton’s subconscious, with a theme of monsters competing to scare the inhabitants of the nearby town as best as they can. It’s incredibly charming, but there’s a crunchy dice-based puzzle at the heart of the gameplay, which is probably the bigger draw. That said, this game has the best monster miniatures I have ever seen and I’m tempted to back it for them alone.

The 7th Citadel

As this is being written, The 7th Citadel has well over a million dollars in funding and will probably cross the $2 million mark by the time you read this. That said, this isn’t too surprising given that it’s the spiritual successor to the megahit The 7th Continent; and looks to improve on that game by adding even more depth, more RPG-esque mechanics and a greater emphasis on narrative.

Cascadia

The third tile-laying game on this list, after Dinosaur World and Streets, Cascadia might also be the purest one. It’s certainly pretty, with Beth Sobel’s wonderful art bring the Pacific Northwest to life, but there’s a wonderful game underneath it. Flatout Games have a pedigree in this regard, but there’s still time to try an online implementation of it for yourself and see.

