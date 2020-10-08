Pasumai locomotive: A green initiative of Southern Railway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has developed a battery-cum-AC operated, dual-mode shunting locomotive to work both in electric and non-electric (no wire) sections. The locomotive, which has been rechristened as Pasumai has been engaged in shunting the empty coaches between Chennai Central Railway Station and Basin Bridge yard.

The Electric Loco Shed in Arakkonam has converted a WAG5HA locomotive into this eco-friendly, cost-effective model. It has been fitted with two sets of 110V, 1,100 AH, VRLA batteries equipped with 2 battery charges to facilitate a 3-step speed control.

The loco has a continuous run time of 3.5-4 hours in battery mode. Pasumai will prove advantageous in easing the shunting requirements of the 24-coach empty rake. This loco can be utilised in emergency situations like an accident to reach the breakdown spots even when the Overhead Equipment (OHE) supply is not available. John Thomas, general manager, Southern Railway, announced an award to the employees of ELS/AJJ for the meritorious and noteworthy project, said a statement from railways.