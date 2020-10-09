Chennai priest arrested for sexually assaulting 20-year-old woman for over three years

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old temple priest was arrested in Chennai on Friday on charges of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman for over three years. Police said the priest committed the act under the pretext of teaching her meditation.

Police identified the accused as Chandramouli, 50, a priest in a Durgai Amman temple in the city. A police officer privy to the case said, "Three years ago, the girl was in a relationship with a man,

which her parents did not approve of. Chandramouli had promised the parents that he can make the girl forget the man by teaching her meditation."

When she visited his house for learning meditation, Chandramouli allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly. “Even after the girl agreed to give up the relationship with the man, Chandramouli

continued to exploit her. Once when the girl's family shifted to a far-off locality, he convinced her parents to let the girl stay in his house during weekends. The parents were having a strong faith in him and the astrology which he had used,” said a police officer.

Only on Thursday, the woman mustered the courage to reveal to her mother what Chandramouli did. Later, a police complaint was filed and he was arrested on Friday under several sections of the POCSO Act. He was remanded under judicial custody by a court.