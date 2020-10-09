STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

More Covid beds for RGGGH

They added that each floor will have 50 ICU beds and the rest of the beds will be equipped with oxygen support.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is all set to get more beds, and the count will go up from 1,300 to 2,000, said officials. They said 120 beds will be placed in each of the 4th, 5th and 6th floors of tower-3 in the Hospital.

“All the beds in the 3rd floor of tower-3 are functioning and works have begun to increase beds in the rest of the floors,” officials said. They added that each floor will have 50 ICU beds and the rest of the beds will be equipped with oxygen support.

The move to increase the beds for Covid wards comes in the wake of Chennai recording close to 1,400 cases on a daily basis. Chennai currently has 12,929 active cases.

CORRECTION
In the story titled “70% of Chennai’s Covid-19 beds full” carried in these columns on October 7, the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dr Therani Rajan was misquoted as saying “out of the 1,600 beds in the hospital allotted for Covid, about 1,200 beds are full”. He clarified on Wednesday that only 1,300 were allotted for Covid patients and 773 of it were occupied as on Wednesday.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RGGGH COVID 19
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp