More Covid beds for RGGGH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is all set to get more beds, and the count will go up from 1,300 to 2,000, said officials. They said 120 beds will be placed in each of the 4th, 5th and 6th floors of tower-3 in the Hospital.

“All the beds in the 3rd floor of tower-3 are functioning and works have begun to increase beds in the rest of the floors,” officials said. They added that each floor will have 50 ICU beds and the rest of the beds will be equipped with oxygen support.

The move to increase the beds for Covid wards comes in the wake of Chennai recording close to 1,400 cases on a daily basis. Chennai currently has 12,929 active cases.

CORRECTION

In the story titled “70% of Chennai’s Covid-19 beds full” carried in these columns on October 7, the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dr Therani Rajan was misquoted as saying “out of the 1,600 beds in the hospital allotted for Covid, about 1,200 beds are full”. He clarified on Wednesday that only 1,300 were allotted for Covid patients and 773 of it were occupied as on Wednesday.