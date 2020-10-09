Noon-meal staff recruitment process suspended to prevent virus spread

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday suspended the process of recruiting employees for the posts in nutritious meal programme including that of noon-meal organiser, cook, and cooking assistant, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

An official releaser here said that since a huge number of applications have been received for these posts and as a result a large number of candidates would be attending the interviews and other recruitment procedures.

“Since the coronavirus infection is yet to recede fully, the recruitment process for these posts are being suspended, with a view of controlling the spread,” the release added.