Woman kidnaps hubby for share in property?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped eight days ago and released on Thursday claimed that his wife masterminded the kidnap for getting a share of his property. The man, identified as Muthu from Mugalivakkam, runs a shop in Pudupet.

“On October 1, Muthu was allegedly kidnapped by a gang in a car. Since he did not return home, his father lodged a complaint with the police,” said a police officer. Muthu said that on Thursday morning, he was dropped by the kidnappers on Vandalur-Minjur road.

He was taken to a hospital since he had injuries all over the body. Muthu claimed that the kidnappers took him to Vellore and tortured him. Police said Muthu and his wife had applied for divorce. Further investigation is on.