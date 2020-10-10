All they are now left with is the blues...

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 10th October 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Annapoorani made Rs 500 a day on weekdays, and about Rs 1,000 on a crowded weekend, selling chips at the Marina beach in Chennai. She stood near her stall every evening, feeling the gentle breeze and watching the sun slowly sink into the horizon.

She watched children making sand castles and Chenniites and tourists shrieking with glee each time the vibrant waves of the sea enveloped them. All these suddenly came to a halt one March evening when the lockdown was announced. The breeze, the waves and the sun were there. But there were no children, no people, and no takers for her chips.

She thought the lockdown would last for a month and everything would be back to normal. But the pandemic was here to stay, and so was the lockdown. Her daily earnings came to a complete halt. She had to feed her family. First, she began pawning her jewellery.

After she parted with the last piece of her jewellery, she borrowed money at heavy interest. Now, she stares blankly at the orange horizon every evening, waiting for the government to reopen the beach. “I pay Rs 7,000 towards house rent.

Even though owners are instructed not to ask for rent, no one pays heed to it.” Like her, M Kothai also mortgaged her jewellery and borrowed money for a 10 per cent interest. She now cleans fish for customers on the Loop Road, the stretch near Marina, which fetches her roughly about Rs 100 a day, depending on the business.

Beach side vendors stare at uncertainty

Things are not very different for M Amutha, an ice-cream seller at the beach. She says even the 2004 Tsunami didn’t hit them so hard as this pandemic. “At least, we had food to fill our stomach then,” she says, adding that the lockdown had pushed them to starvation and upended their lives.

After a series of Unlock measures, a few families and youngsters have begun straying into the prohibited beach zone. Though illegal, this was a seen as a welcome relief for vendors, who slowly began trickling with their carts. However, they have been repeatedly threatened by the police of action.

Meanwhile, the city corporation has been providing Covid relief to the vendors by giving them Rs 1,000 twice, which the vendors say, was enough only for a few days. "They gave money to those who have vendor cards, but did not include many others," says P Muthu, president of TN Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Unorganised Construction and Fishermen Welfare Federation. He adds, many of them don’t even know or have enough guidance to apply for the Rs 10,000 loan announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

