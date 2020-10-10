STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai corporation introduces reward system for tax collectors in bid to boost coffers

Recently, the city corporation also introduced a mascot 'Vari' (tax) Kumar who has become the face of all tax related messages posted by it on social media platforms

Published: 10th October 2020

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation is coming up with new ways to improve tax collection including a system under which its tax collectors will be rewarded based on their performance and the introduction of a new mascot 'Vari' Kumar.

Under the 'GREAT' module, which stands for Greater (Chennai Corporation) Revenue Evaluation and Augmentation Task, corporation staff are set to be recognised for their work across various parameters like collection of property tax, profession tax or trade licence.

"We took a 30-day period in the month of September and mapped the collection of the 15 teams across 15 zones in the city against a point system. Based on the points, the top three performers were given medals on October 3," said a senior corporation official.

"This has created healthy competition and we are noticing that people are taking a lot of interest," the official added.

The initiative will continue in the coming months, according to corporation officials.

Recently, the city corporation also introduced a mascot 'Vari' (tax) Kumar who has become the face of all tax related messages posted by it on social media platforms. 'Vari' Kumar is a representation of a middle-aged city resident who has no worries since he paid his taxes on time.

"Going forward, we will be using the mascot to convey tax-related messages from the corporation," said a senior official.

Corporation officials are planning to use the mascot to persuade city residents to pay their property taxes before October 15. By doing so, residents will receive a 5% rebate (upto Rs 5000) while there will be a 2% interest levied on those failing to pay the tax before the deadline. If pending property tax, as a result of appeal, has not been paid within 15 days of the receipt of order, this will also be collected with a 2% interest, excluding education and library cess.

Property taxes may be paid online through www.chennaicorporation.gov.in or through the 'Namma Chennai' mobile application.

