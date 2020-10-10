Man murdered: 4 held 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four people were arrested on Thursday night for murdering a corporation worker. The accused were identified as Sasi (42), Vadivelu (30), Sathya (32), and Chithra (27), all from Washermenpet. Jegananthan (45) of Moolakothalam lived alone after separating from his wife.

“He borrowed money from several people, to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh,” said the police. Recently he took a loan of `1.63 lakh and settled most of his debts. On Monday, the accused kidnapped him and attacked with a wooden log, said the police, after which he died.