Railways to resume more trains ahead of Deepavali festival

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Deepavali festival around the corner (November 14) and the demand for train tickets growing steadily, Railways has decided to resume more trains in the State. The private office-goers from Arakkonam, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Walajah have urged the railways to include unreserved coaches at the earliest as the resumption of reserved specials hardly helps them.

It is learnt that a majority of trains operated from Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central stations towards Madurai, Coimbatore, and New Delhi are likely to be resumed ahead of Deepavali festival. The railway board recently ordered to resume the operation of air-conditioned luxury trains to Madurai, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Santragachi, and Bengaluru.

The reserved special trains are running with over 60 to 65 per cent occupancy during weekdays and on full capacity during weekends. “Tickets for sleeper and AC classes in many trains are full for Deepavali. Hence, there are more chances for resuming regular trains for the festival. However, a final decision will be taken based on the operational feasibility,” said an official.