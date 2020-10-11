STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homeless man rescued by Udavum Karangal members

Vidyaakar, one of the volunteers involved in the rescue, said, “The man on the pavement became conscious when he saw our vehicle stopping near him.

Published: 11th October 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old homeless man, who was starving and lying on a footpath near Ayanavaram, was rescued by the volunteers of Udhavum Karangal Trust on Thursday. The Trust members were alerted by one Muthuraman, who sent a mail giving a detailed account of the person and his plight.

Vidyaakar, one of the volunteers involved in the rescue, said, “The man on the pavement became conscious when he saw our vehicle stopping near him. When I held his hand, he got up from the pavement on his own and immediately agreed to come along with us.

I could understand that he was waiting for someone to rescue him.” According to the man, his sister abandoned him about two months ago and since then he had been living on the footpath. The volunteers of the Trust gave him medical treatment and food. His family will be contacted and all efforts will be taken to reunite him with his family, said the volunteers at the Trust.

