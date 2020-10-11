STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irked over break-up, man sets fire to bike of ex-girlfriend’s brother 

In the course of time, the woman found out the truth and broke up with him. Unable to digest this , the man set the bike of his lover’s brother on fire as a revenge. 

Blast, Fire

(Representational Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: People bluffing about their profession to woo the person of their interest may not realise that their lies could bring about disappointment at the end. In a case illustrating this reality, a 30-year-old man had lied to his girlfriend that he was a techie while he was actually a butcher by profession.

In the course of time, the woman found out the truth and broke up with him. Unable to digest this , the man set the bike of his lover’s brother on fire as a revenge.  The incident happened in Ayanavaram during the early hours of Saturday.

The accused, S Dasthagir Batsha (30), developed relationship with a 24-year-old woman, an IT employee, claiming that he also worked in the software industry. “The girl recently came to know that Dasthagir worked at a meat shop and started avoiding him. Since he continued harassing her, the girl’s family approached the police who issued a strong warning to the man and let him go.

However, dejected over the rejection, Dasthagir went the girl’s house in an inebriated condition on Friday night and set ablaze the bike of the girl’s brother,” said a police officer. The girl’s family rushed out at around 12.30 am after the smoke entered the house. He was later arrested.

