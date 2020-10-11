Philanthropist Savithri Vaithi passes away at 92

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned philanthropist and social worker Savithri Vaithi succumbed to a cardiac arrest here on Saturday. The 92-year-old was the founder of the Vishranthi Old Age Home and Madras Charity Club.

Hailing from a family of judges, Vaithi entered the field of social work when she was 16. Vishranthi home has been providing shelter for women abandoned by families since 1978. The home now has 175 residents. Vaithi’s final rights took place on Saturday afternoon in the presence of her family members.