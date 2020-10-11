STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tax worry? Meet Mr. Vari from Chennai Corporation

Its time to pay taxes and that means a bumpy ride under the scorching sun to the corporation office, lengthy queues and tons of jargon in a piece of paper.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Its time to pay taxes and that means a bumpy ride under the scorching sun to the corporation office, lengthy queues and tons of jargon in a piece of paper. However, the times have changed and so has the technology – everything runs on your fingertips now, with the mobile applications and internet payment method.

This time around, the Greater Chennai Corporation has come up with new ways to improve its tax collection. The civic body has unveiled two new modules – introduction of a new mascot “Vari” Kumar, and a performance-based reward system for the civic body’s tax collectors.

“Vari” (tax) Kumar, who is now the face of all tax-related messages from the civic body on its social media platforms, is represented as a middle-aged city resident, who is not worried at all, and do you know why? Because, as a duty-bound taxpaying citizen of this country, “Vari” Kumar has paid his taxes on time.

“Vari” Kumar is also set to be a common face to Chennaiites for a few days, now. The city corporation plans to use the mascot to persuade residents to pay up property taxes, before October 15. Those residents paying the property tax before the given deadline will get the added bonus of a five per cent rebate (up to Rs 5,000), according to corporation officials.

Corpn launches GREAT module

While there will be a two per cent interest levied on those failing to pay it before October 15, an additional two per cent interest (excluding education and library cess) will be charged on those not paying tax within 15 days of order receipt. Property taxes may also be paid on www.chennaicorporation.gov.in or through the ‘Namma Chennai’ mobile application.

The corporation has also introduced a GREAT module, which expands as Greater Chennai Corporation Revenue Evaluation and Augmentation Task. The module recognises corporation staff for contribution and work across various parameters, such as collection of property tax, professional tax, and/or trade licenses.

“We took the 30-day period in September into consideration, and mapped the collection done by the 15 teams across all 15 zones in the city, against a point system. Based on the points, the top three performers were given medals on October 3,” said a senior official. “This created a healthy competition and we are noticing that people are interested in it.” Officials added that the initiative will continue in coming months too.

More from Chennai.
Comments

