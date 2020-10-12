STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai ex-bank staffer swindles Rs 10 lakh by using misplaced ATM cards, held

R Saravanan (28), a resident of Kattupakkam, was exploiting the wifi-enabled cards which do not require the pin for transactions up to Rs 2,000.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

E-payment, Debit card

Representaional image (Express Illustration/Amit Bandre)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested a former bank employee who allegedly collected misplaced ATM cards and swindled about Rs 10 lakh using a PoS machine. 

R Saravanan (28), a resident of Kattupakkam, was exploiting the wifi-enabled cards which do not require the pin for transactions up to Rs 2,000. For this purpose, the accused had purchased a PoS machine in the name of one of his friends without the latter's knowledge. Hed used the cards to transfer amounts lesser than Rs 2,000 repeatedly, police said while explaining the modus operandi.

Police said they began the investigation in July based on the complaint of one Hari Vishwanath who lost his debit card and two days later received messages that Rs 15,000 was spent from his account. The Ambattur cyber cell found that the card had been swiped in a Paytm Point of Sale (PoS) machine to purchase a few products.

The money flow showed that the amount was transferred to the account of Saravanan. Police said during the interrogation they found that Saravanan had been collecting the misplaced cards from ATM centres. 

Police said Saravanan had made about Rs 10 lakh by this and they have recovered the PoS machine and 14 debit cards.

Saravanan had earlier worked as a cashier in a private bank and quit the job due to personal issues. He had spent much of his savings for medical treatment for his 4-year-old child. "He said he resorted to this to meet his expense," said an investigating police officer. He had been remanded in judicial custody.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PoS machine debit card fraud ATM card fraud Bank fraud
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp