Ex-minister and AIADMK spokesperson Gokula Indira tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former minister and current spokesperson of the AIADMK Gokula Indira has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to the Government Covid-19 Hospital in Kings Institute, Guindy, on Monday.

A senior doctor in the hospital told The New Indian Express that Gokula Indira was admitted in the evening. "She only had fever. She is stable. We can give other details only after more test reports are out. Tests are going on."

It may be noted that she took part recently in AIADMK events in the presence of senior leaders of the party.