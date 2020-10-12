STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Landmark RTI Act still has a long way to go in ensuring transparency

Yet, after all these years, in an era when private data gets leaked online, public data remains as opaque as ever. 

Published: 12th October 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

RTI Act
By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A good 15  years have passed since the Right to Information Act came into effect. In the early years, the legislation was hailed for what it could do to improve transparency in government transactions. It was hailed as the magic pill to curb corruption, improve accountability, and remove the red tape.

Yet, after all these years, in an era when private data gets leaked online, public data remains as opaque as ever. A Ramakrishnan from Theni, who received the best RTI activist award from the government, says that most of the cases pending in the court will be solved if the departments are transparent. In most cases, Ramakrishnan says, the information commission ends up shielding the officials. 

Jayaram Venkatesan, a social worker, is hoping the government will make every department under it comply with Section 4 of the Act – which talks about proactive disclosures, wherein every government department posts details of its functioning on its website. “The main aim of the section is to reduce repeated queries, but implementation of it remains tardy,” he says.

“On the one hand, the Centre has brought in an Amendment that effectively reduces the independent powers of the Information Commission. On the other, since the Commissioners are appointed by the State government, there is a conflict of interest when queries are posed to them. They tend to be pro-government,” adds Jayaram.

“For instance, in one case an official was fined `25,000 by the Corporation. I asked for the document proving that the money was paid. A senior official of the Information Commission told me that I as the applicant cannot ask for such a document,” he says. “In most cases, the Commission refuses to bring the applicant and official concerned for a common meeting, stating this is not a court,” says Ravichandran of Iyyappanthangal.

Ravichandran claims to have filed an RTI about reflectors placed on the median between Butt Road and Porur being damaged the very next day after being installed. “Soon, I got a call from the contractor, offering me money to not rake up the issue.

When I informed this to the Information Commissioner, he said it was for my own good and that I should compromise.” Responding to these issues, State Information Commissioner ST Tamilkumar said: “There are several court directions on these matters, and yet some Public Information Officers (PIO) are not transparent. Usually, when the matter comes to us for a second appeal, we insist that the PIO provides details. The State commission is doing its best, and we disposed over 1,000 cases per month even during the lockdown – through phone or video calls.”

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right to Information Act RTI Act
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp