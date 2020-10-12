STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mild showers may continue in Chennai as depression in Bay of Bengal moves towards AP coast

The depression is expected to cross the north Andhra coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Tuesday

Published: 12th October 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:09 PM

Partially cloudy sky seen over Central station in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Overcast conditions will continue to prevail over Chennai for the next two days as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving closer to the Andhra coast. The city may get light rain during late evenings.

On Monday also, several parts of the city received mild showers bringing down the temperature. As per the weather bulletin, the depression is 320 km east southeast of Kakinada in Andhra and is very likely to intensify further.

It is expected to cross the north Andhra coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam, close to Kakinada, during the early hours of Tuesday.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Dindigul and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Met office said the sky is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai. "Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively," officials said.

