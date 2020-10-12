MLA Ku Ka Selvam's son-in-law dies after being admitted to Chennai hospital by mystery men

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MLA Ku Ka Selvam's son-in-law died on Sunday a few hours after he was brought to a hospital in Porur with grievous injuries by unidentified persons. Police suspect his death was the result of a road accident and that the people involved in it admitted him to the hospital before absconding.

The deceased Thulasiraman's motorbike was found abandoned on the roadside near Poonamallee, which is several kilometres away from the hospital.

Thulasiraman, 49, is the son-in-law of Selvam, who recently shifted loyalties to the BJP from the DMK. Police said Thulasiraman runs a plywood business and was a resident of Kodambakkam.

“He was returning home after meeting his daughter, who is a final year dental student in a private college at Poonamallee. Though his two-wheeler was found abandoned near the college itself, it is still

not clear where the accident took place,” said a police officer attached to the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation.

Police said that they are combing CCTV footage of the hospital to find the persons who admitted him to the hospital at Porur. They did not give their details before vanishing from the hospital.

Thulasiraman was taken to the hospital around 6 pm on Sunday and succumbed to the injuries in a couple of hours. Police said they began investigations after being alerted by the hospital.

A case has been registered based on a complaint by Thulasiraman's father Ramamoorthy, a retired superintendent of police.