Threads of Tamil Nadu handloom industry to get strong

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) launched its Tamil Nadu Chapter Council on Saturday. The council’s mission is to empower weavers of Tamil Nadu through digital, financial and legal literacy programmes, and make them ready to create products that are in line with the current market demand.

The council plans to build self-sustained clusters of weavers. It has identified various clusters across Tamil Nadu. Each cluster would be adopted and trained by them in creating a transparent supply- chain process and fairtrade practices.

To create awareness and to develop the pride of handloom among the people, the council is also starting #handtheloom campaign, a reference to handholding the handloom community and the passing of these unique techniques and piece of garment to the next generation.

The campaign focuses on both the maker and the consumer by bringing the emotions that people, especially women, associate with their handloom garment. The campaign will be spread across three months and will have multiple micro-campaigns and awareness programmes.

Thasneem Masood, President, WICCI Handlooms, Tamil Nadu Council, says, “Our focus would be to ensure sustainability and longevity for artisans at the grassroots to create an ethical eco-system for weavers. We envision to awaken the emotion and revive the demand of handlooms in the millennials.”