STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

At home in Maroma

As the virus-riddled world finds ways to co-exist with the threat, Dravidian Hotels launches Maroma Suites in Chennai to cater to few and select clients

Published: 13th October 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there’s one thing to learn (besides the many primary ones) from countries that have dealt with the coronavirus to great success is that the answer is not in shutting down everyday life indefinitely. While we’re several steps away from the controlled abandon we see in some parts of the world, there’s some respite at hand as the hospitality industry picks up on this mantra and runs wild with it. Given this turn of events, ‘the middle of the pandemic’ is about the best time for Dravidian Hotels, in association with Temple Tree Hospitality, to launch their luxury boutique hotel — Maroma Suites — in the city. 

Set in Palavakkam, 300 metres from the Neelangarai beachline, the hotel offers the ideal getaway us city-zens crave. With just 12 suites horse-shoed around a minimalistic swimming pool, Maroma provides luxury on a cosy and intimate level. With COVID-19 concerns still in the air, it is this feature that allows the hotel to be able to easily assure enviable levels of hygiene and sanitisation. 

“We were ready for operations before COVID-19 broke out. Now, we don’t know when this is going to end. In these times, people want to stay at a place that is not like a regular hotel; they prefer a place that has a home kind of a feel. And the response we had at the two-month trial run was very good. That’s when we decided we’d open it up for the public,” narrates Annamalai T, managing director of the hotel group. 

How suite!
Maroma holds up the promise of being ‘like a home’ with their carefully curated interior spaces. The Queen’s Suite — the largest in the hotel — is all of 600 sq ft big; almost like a small studio apartment. Yet, every room treats you to laidback opulence, be it in the enormously comfortable bed, a minimalistic work station, the rocking chair positioned by the French windows or the patio-like arrangement for the personal balcony. Travelling to the city for a months-long project or stopping by on your circuit tour of the south, they seem to have everything you’d want for that and everything in between. 

Despite the comfort and care on offer, the organisation is quite aware of the extra mile they’d have to go to reassure the customer of all things safety. And they have much to their advantage to keep their word too, it seems. “Our property — wherever we are — doesn’t have 50 or 100 rooms; all of them are boutique hotels. For example, we have the Hotel Anantha Heritage in Puducherry. It has only ten suites. It’s a heritage property built in 1967; the rooms are very spacious, the number of staff working there is very limited and there’s no one you’ll be bumping into unnecessarily. Maroma would be along the same lines. It’s very easy to keep a small boutique property more cleaner than a 500-room property. Even the post-COVID parameters are easy to adhere to,” he explains. 

Every day, the rooms will be changed twice — everything from the linen to toiletries. Once a suite is freed up, it will be completely sanitised and let to rest for an entire day before being made available for the next guest. Given that their occupancy is at 30-40 per cent right now, this can be done quite easily, points out Annamalai. The dining area will be restricted for the hotel guest for the time period, he adds, just to make sure they do not open themselves up to unnecessary risks. Even here, all the utensils will go through the warmer to be sterilised before being put to use again. All staff will be appropriately decked up in masks and gloves while at work, he shares. While guests are advised against making use of the swimming pool ensconced within their property, a time-sharing system would be put in place for those interested, says the plan.

Their way of service is already proving to be quite successful, says Annamalai. In Puducherry, their hotels rank among the first two on popular travel websites like Tripadvisor and Booking.com. Here, at Maroma too, people who got to experience the hotel during the trial run are eager to be back, he shares. 
While Dravidian Hotels, in a successful collaboration with Temple Tree Hospitality, offer the same comforts and luxury in places like Puducherry, Auroville, Kodaikanal and Yelagiri, it’s gearing up to launch similar boutique hotels in Munnar and Wayanad too. In the meantime, the Maroma awaits your indulgence. 

Suites are available from Rs 3,384 (exclusive of taxes) for two adults for one night. Available for booking at all popular booking sites.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp