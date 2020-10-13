Book released at Chennai's Stanley Hospital to raise awareness on breast cancer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book titled ‘Cancerum Kadanthu Pogum’ (Cancer also will pass) was released at the Stanley Government Hospital on Monday as part of the breast cancer awareness month.

The book written by Shakunthala Rajasekharan, a writer and career guidance specialist, was released by Chennai district collector R Seethalakshmi and received by Dr T Sabitha, Deputy Director of Medical Education.

Close to hundred doctors participated in the event and all of them wore pink sarees to create awareness about cancer. Patients who recovered from breast cancer too participated and dean of the hospital Dr P Balaji gave mementos to them.

Doctors who were part of the event discussed the importance of self-examination, early detection methods, screening and investigation modalities for all women aged above 30 years, said a statement from the hospital.

“All facilities for breast cancer treatment are available at the Stanley GH and public are encouraged to make use of it,’’ said the statement.

Women were instructed to take early examination with doctors and confirm their diagnosis by taking mammography.

Doctors said that every year close to 1700 cancer patients are treated at the hospital and 1205 breast cancer patients have been treated in the past ten years.

Professor and Head of Medical Oncology Dr Naveen Ravel and other doctors from the hospital participated in the event.