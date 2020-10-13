STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bundt bandit in town

While initially the bundt cake was the only item on the menu, soon, Prachi began experimenting with different flavours and sizes.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are an avid traveller, you’d know that apart from soaking in the breathtaking sights and sounds, treating your taste buds to local flavours creates a healthy appetite for an immersive experience. But how good does a local delicacy have to be to trigger a switch in careers? We asked Nungambakkam resident Prachi Agarwal, who couldn’t stop drooling over bundt cakes, during one of her trips to Germany. So delectable was this memory that she decided to spread some bundt love to Chennaiites by setting up The Bundt Bakehouse in December 2019.Bundt cakes are doughtnut-shaped cakes that can either be a dazzler for breakfast or offer a sweet ending to your meal, or even keep you cosy at tea-time, she says. But knowing that the Indian palate loves its savoury as much as sweet flavours, Prachi introduced both versions.

Sweet beginnings
While completing her Chartered Accountancy course in London in 2018, Prachi travelled across Europe, treating her tastebuds to untried desserts. “The first time I had a bundt cake was at a cafe in London, and I immediately became a fan, as the texture was also unique. I also sampled different flavours of strudel, pies and breads. My personal favourite was the goulash— a soup of meat and vegetables, seasoned with spices,” she recalls.Prachi returned to Chennai in late 2018 and worked here as a CA for a year, before starting her venture. “I wanted to stand out in the market. When I researched about the dishes being offered by restaurants and chefs in Chennai, I realised that although a few bakeries and restaurants sell bundt cakes, there were no exclusive outlets. I knew it would be a niche market and there would be takers. I also didn’t want to offer what was already in the market,” she explains. Curious to expand her boundaries, she browsed the Internet for ideas. A few months of trial and error, and she had the perfect recipe.

While initially the bundt cake was the only item on the menu, soon, Prachi began experimenting with different flavours and sizes. “I realised that apart from birthdays and functions, people rarely buy a cake. I wanted to offer a variety of flavours to my customers but the larger bundt cakes restricted experimentation. That’s when I bought smaller bundt cake moulds and began offering boxes of four cakes of different flavours,” she shares.The smaller cakes even allowed Prachi to expand her understanding of blending flavours, which eventually led to some crowd favourites like the neon orange. “The customer reviews for our orange cake were positive. I began receiving more orders for that flavour as soon as I rolled it out in July,” she says.

New flavours
Bringing in the ceremonial joy of Raksha Bandhan, she added the rose-flavoured bundts in August. “The mini bundt cake boxes became a crowd favourite that season. At one point, I had to prepare 12 boxes of mini bundt cakes and five 1-kg bundt cakes in one day. It was the highest number of orders I had received till then,” she shares enthusiastically.Soon, Nutella, sprinkles, cinnamon, lemon, pistachios, strawberries and coffee flavours were added to the menu. “This business has pushed me to explore and come up with original recipes,” she says, adding that her current fascination is creating savoury bundts. In July, she tested her first focaccia-topped-with-pesto bundt cake that later found a place on her menu. “I didn’t know if people would like a savoury cake. When my family and friends tasted it, they were all praises. It gave me the confidence to try out something new,” she says. To her surprise, this became many of her customers’ favourite companion for evening tea. Inspired, she then created garlic and rosemary bundt cakes.With such variety in texture and flavours, Prachi’s bundt cakes are sure to have our faces tucked in some sugary goodness.

The cakes are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 700 and are delivered via Dunzo and Swiggy. For orders, visit: @thebundtbakehouse on Instagram, or call 9566246234.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp