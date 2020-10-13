Man steals using debit cards missed at ATMs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who collected forgotten debit cards from ATM kiosks and allegedly swindled about Rs 10 lakh was arrested by the cyber cell of Ambattur police district.Atfter a man complained that his debit card was missing and Rs 15,000 was withdrawn using it, Ambattur cyber cell registered a complaint and began investigations. They found out that money was then transferred to the account of one R Saravanan (28) of Kattupakkam. He was secured and investigation revealed that he has been visiting ATMs to look for misplaced debit cards. “He chose WiFi-enabled cards since it does not require PIN to transfer up to Rs 2,000 and has siphoned about Rs 10 lakh using different cards in the last four months,” said police.

Police said Saravanan quit his bank job due to a family dispute and spent his savings for the treatment of his four-year-old child’s heart ailment. “To meet his needs, he decided to make money this way and bought a PoS machine in his friend’s name without the latter’s knowledge,” said police. The PoS machine and 14 debit cards were seized. He was remanded in judicial custody.