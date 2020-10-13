STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man steals using debit cards missed at ATMs

Police said Saravanan quit his bank job due to a family dispute and spent his savings for the treatment of his four-year-old child’s heart ailment.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of Debit and credit cards. (File Photo | Abraham Richard M)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who collected forgotten debit cards from ATM kiosks and allegedly swindled about Rs 10 lakh was arrested by the cyber cell of Ambattur police district.Atfter a man complained that his debit card was missing and Rs 15,000 was withdrawn using it, Ambattur cyber cell registered a complaint and began investigations. They found out that money was then transferred to the account of one R Saravanan (28) of Kattupakkam. He was secured and investigation revealed that he has been visiting ATMs to look for misplaced debit cards. “He chose WiFi-enabled cards since it does not require PIN to transfer up to Rs 2,000 and has siphoned about Rs 10 lakh using different cards in the last four months,” said police.

Police said Saravanan quit his bank job due to a family dispute and spent his savings for the treatment of his four-year-old child’s heart ailment. “To meet his needs, he decided to make money this way and bought a PoS machine in his friend’s name without the latter’s knowledge,” said police. The PoS machine and 14 debit cards were seized. He was remanded in judicial custody.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp