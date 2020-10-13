Second edition of vision quiz is a success

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second edition of For Your Eyes Only, a quiz on sight and vision was held on October 8 and October 11, under the auspice of Rajan Eye Care Hospital. This quiz was held as part of World Sight Day, held on the second Thursday of October every year.

World Sight Day aims to focus global attention on vision impairment and blindness. There is a different theme every year, with many of those who mark the day taking the opportunity to both celebrate achievements and advocate for increasing attention towards eye care. Globally, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness has a leadership role in preparing the annual World Sight Day.

X QUIZ IT was the knowledge partner and curated the event. The quiz was for schoolchildren from classes 6-12 and the event saw registrations from more than 1,000 students from all across India. On October 8, the preliminary round was held and six students were qualified for the finals that was held on October 11. Tejas Venkataramanan, a student from PSBB School, KK Nagar, was the winner of the quiz. Prateek, a student from Army Public School, Patna, was the runner-up. Sunaina from Army Public School, Nandambakkam, was declared the second runner-up. Gift vouchers amounting to `10,000 and e-certificates will be awarded to top 11 qualifiers. The questions were both informative and appealing, which made the quiz interactive.

In his closing address, Prof Dr Mojan Rajan, chairman and medical director, and a pioneer in cataract surgery, congratulated the participants for their commendable performance and lauded quiz master R Arvind and team X QUIZ IT for their in-depth research, commitment and professionalism. He urged that the message of eye donation should be spread far and wide so that corneal blindness especially among children can be eradicated to a large extent. He also emphasised that eye donation is a vital humanitarian gesture and a life-enriching gift.