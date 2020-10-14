ACT Grants, EDII-TN team up to fight virus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support innovative solutions to combat the Covid pandemic in the State has been signed between ACT Grants and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tamil Nadu (EDII-TN).

The EDII-TN has proposed to strengthen the Covid response of the State by rolling out tech-enabled innovations, according to a release. Under the MoU, ACT Grants will fund, introduce and deploy solutions though its grantee companies, volunteer efforts and public initiatives across various categories including home isolation management, oxygen therapy solutions, ICU and hospital capacity augmentation, mental health and well-being solutions.

These interventions have been deployed in various districts across TN. Home isolation management has been already rolled out for 41,000 patients in Chennai, besides 25 mobile testing booths for sample collections and five High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) devices in many hospitals.