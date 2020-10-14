Air Customs sleuths arrest gang of smugglers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-member gang which was trying to smuggle out 3kg of pseudoephedrine under the garb of spice powder to Australia was nabbed by the Air Customs sleuths, according to Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said that the courier parcel was declared to contain spice powder, but on examination some chili powder and sambhar powder packets were found to be tempered with. “On opening the packet, a plastic pouch containing white crystalline powder was found.

A total of 37 plastic pouches were recovered from inside the spice packets. A total of 3kg of pseudoephedrine valued Rs 30 lakh was recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985,” he stated.

Upon investigation, it was found that Sathik, 37, a resident of Chennai, who is the mastermind in this smuggling activity, had gotten the order of 3 kg of pseudoephedrine powder from a buyer in Australia.

Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 2.88 kg gold worth Rs 1.32 crore at Chennai Airport and arrested three persons.