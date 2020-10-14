Cancerum Kadanthu Pogum book released at Stanley GH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book titled ‘Cancerum Kadanthu Pogum’ (Cancer too shall pass) was released at the Government Stanley Hospital on Monday as part of the breast cancer awareness month (October).

Penned by Shakunthala Rajasekharan, a writer and career guidance expert, the book was released by R Seethalakshmi, Chennai district collector, and received by Dr T Sabitha, deputy director of medical education.

Close to a hundred doctors partook in the event and all of them symbolically wore pink sarees to create awareness on cancer. Patients who recovered from breast cancer also participated and were handed over mementos by Dr P Balaji, dean of the hospital.

The doctors discussed the importance of self-examination, about early detection methods, screening and investigation modalities for women aged above 30 years, said a statement from the hospital. Women were instructed to take early examination with doctors and get themselves diagnosed through mammography.

The doctors said that every year, close to 1,700 cancer patients are treated at the hospital and as many as 1,205 breast cancer patients have been treated in the past ten years. Dr Naveen Ravel, professor and HOD of Medical Oncology, and doctors from the hospital also took part in the event.