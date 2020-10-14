STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cancerum Kadanthu Pogum book released at Stanley GH

A book titled ‘Cancerum Kadanthu Pogum’ (Cancer too shall pass) was released at the Government Stanley Hospital on Monday as part of the breast cancer awareness month (October).

Published: 14th October 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Penned by Shakunthala Rajasekharan, the book was released by Chennai collector R Seethalakshmi and received by Dr T Sabitha, deputy director of medical education

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book titled ‘Cancerum Kadanthu Pogum’ (Cancer too shall pass) was released at the Government Stanley Hospital on Monday as part of the breast cancer awareness month (October).

Penned by Shakunthala Rajasekharan, a writer and career guidance expert, the book was released by R Seethalakshmi, Chennai district collector, and received by Dr T Sabitha, deputy director of medical education.

Close to a hundred doctors partook in the event and all of them symbolically wore pink sarees to create awareness on cancer. Patients who recovered from breast cancer also participated and were handed over mementos by Dr P Balaji, dean of the hospital.

The doctors discussed the importance of self-examination, about early detection methods, screening and investigation modalities for women aged above 30 years, said a statement from the hospital. Women were instructed to take early examination with doctors and get themselves diagnosed through mammography.

The doctors said that every year, close to 1,700 cancer patients are treated at the hospital and as many as 1,205 breast cancer patients have been treated in the past ten years. Dr Naveen Ravel, professor and HOD of Medical Oncology, and doctors from the hospital also took part in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp