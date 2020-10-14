STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Did V-C Surappa violate norms by approaching Centre directly?

Political parties demand his dismissal for bypassing the State government; fears of the State losing its control over reservation policy in the institute grow bigger

MK Surappa, vice chancellor, inaugurated the expo

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University is at the centre of a controversy over Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa’s efforts to get the Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag for the varsity by allegedly bypassing the State government. IoE is a recognition scheme for higher education institutes, set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017.

Recognised institutes are granted more autonomy and will enjoy better collaboration opportunities. The V-C’s direct communication to the Centre has become a political issue and the opposition parties are currently demanding his dismissal. Also, there are fears that the IoE tag would result in the State government losing control over the premier technology institute, and the 69 per cent reservation policy in the institute would become a thing of the past.

The Ministry of Education has conditionally agreed to confer the status on the condition that the State government provides financial surety. The State, however, has said that they are willing to accept the respected status of IoE, only if the Centre is willing to provide all the grants. Meanwhile, reports emerged that the V-C had bypassed the State government and directly approached the Centre in June, offering commitment that the university itself will generate the required revenue.

Agreeing to this, the Centre, about two weeks ago, asked the State government to provide a letter of commitment for compensating any shortfall in revenue. While this is the crux of the confusion, the opposition parties accuse that Surappa is a “mascot” of the Centre and is trying to “saffronise” higher education. Once conferred the IoE status, the varsity will be eligible for Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre. The State was asked to give commitment to provide for the remaining Rs 314 crore by May 30.

On May 20, Surappa explained the State government on how the varsity would be able to generate the funds. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Surappa said, “The chief secretary sent a letter (to the Centre) accepting the IoE tag in principle, provided the existing reservation system in the State is upheld.” He added that he asked the Centre to ensure that the existing reservation system is not tampered with.

‘Surappa could have informed State government’
Renowned educationist E Balagurusamy says, “He could have informed the State government before sending the clarification.” However, Balagurusamy says it was done “in the best interest of the university”, adding that in some context, the V-C can directly speak to the Central government.

“One should appreciate him for taking individual effort to get the IoE status,” he said. Meanwhile, a source from the higher education department said that Surappa bypassed the State government. “The V-C does not have the power to use the university’s money. He has to take it from the finance committee and the syndicate. The university cannot commit to any revenue without this consent,” the source said.

UGC’s statement on reservation policy
The UGC, in its regulation said, “The public Institutions of Eminence shall implement the reservation policy in admissions and recruitment in accordance with any Act of Parliament for the time being in force.” 

Private schools urge govt to slash 40% syllabus
Chennai: Private schools in the State have asked the Tamil Nadu government to slash the school syllabus by 40 per cent as schools will not be able to complete the syllabus by the end of academic year. KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of schools association, in a letter to the School Education Minister, said that schools have been shut down for seven months and that teachers are working overtime to compensate for the lost time. He added that parents and students are concerned if the board exam will be conducted for full syllabus.
 

