DMK functionary hacked by steno’s spouse

The incident occurred around 3 pm and the main suspect was identified as Ponnuvel (45), husband of stenographer Amudhavalli (40).

Published: 14th October 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Residence of K Dhanasekaran, the DMK party functionary who was hacked, in Chennai on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK functionary K Dhanasekaran and a woman stenographer employed by him suffered grievous injuries after both were brutally hacked at the former’s office in KK Nagar in broad day light on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred around 3 pm and the main suspect was identified as Ponnuvel (45), husband of stenographer Amudhavalli (40). Both Dhanasekaran and Amudhavalli received injuries on head and shoulder and have been admitted to hospital. They are said to be out of danger. 

Police said Amudhavalli has been working at Dhanasekaran’s office for the last four years. “Since Amudhavalli often stayed in Dhanasekaran’s house located in the same building, Ponnuvel suspected infidelity. A few months ago, Amudhavalli fought with Ponnuvel and stayed at a women’s hostel for a few weeks and returned to Dhanasekaran’s house,” said police.

Around 3 pm, Ponnuvel, irked over his wife’s behaviour, reached Dhanasekaran’s office at KK Nagar and picked up a quarrel with her. Suddenly, he took out a machete and started attacking Amudhavalli.  Dhanasekaran, who stepped out upon hearing the noise tried to intervene, received cut injuries in the attack.

