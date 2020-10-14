Hoax bomb threat to homes of Vijayakanth, Dhanush
CHENNAI: The police control room on Tuesday received two hoax calls claiming that bombs were planted at the houses of actor Dhanush and DMDK chief Vijayakanth. After receiving the calls from anonymous persons the police despatched bomb squads to both of their houses. Later, the calls were found to be fake. Further inquiry is on.